Second member of Police Service Commission resigns

President Paula-Mae Weeks and Dr Susan Craig-James after her appointment as a member of the Police Service Commission on Friday June 8, 2018. Craig-James resigned from the commission on Saturday over an impasse on the suspension of acting police commissioner Gary Griffith. Photo: Office of the President -

A second member of the Police Service Commission has resigned.

According to a release from the Office of the President on Saturday, the President accepted the resignation of Dr Susan Craig-James on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Office of the President said the President had accepted the resignation of industrial relations consultant Courtney McNish from the PSC.

"The Commission now stands inquorate, as the only remaining members are the Chairman, Ms Bliss Seepersad and Mr Roger Kawalsingh. There is a notification which is with Parliament at this time and the Office of the President will make every effort to fill the two recent vacancies at the soonest," the release said.

The resignation follows objections from three of the board members to the chairman's decision, on September 17, to suspend acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into the granting of firearm user's licences and the possible interference in an investigation against Christian Chandler, the head of the police service legal unit.

Griffith said on Friday that the suspension has since been rescinded and he has agreed to go on voluntary leave to avoid the perception of interference in the investigation.