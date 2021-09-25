Nurses unprepared for a surge in covid19 cases

TT Registered Nurses Association president Idi Stuart- Photo by Angelo Marcelle

With the delta variant now in TT, the nursing association says it is not a position to handle spikes of the covid19 virus.

President of Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart told Newsday his members were fed up of the lack of interest and blatant abandonment by the government of a sector that has been deemed essential in the pandemic.

He said while there were investments in the infrastructure at various regional health authorities, Government has failed to address a large section of human capital which drives the sector.

He explained that with a potential increase in covid19 cases because of the delta variant, Government and the public should be concerned about an overwhelmed medical sector.

“I think the country has two problems to be concerned with — the increase in delta cases and a nursing and midwifery population that is severely demoralised.

“Those things together would place the response of the regional health authorities and the Ministry of Health at an unnecessary disadvantage.”

Stuart said they have engaged with the Labour Ministry to rectify salaries, temporary employment and pensions but discussions have failed and the Prime Minister’s intervention was now needed.

He said nurses were burnt out and have not received compensation to carry them through the pandemic.

“The nursing and midwifery population have been doing yeoman service under the extreme circumstances. We have nurses working in the hot zones and long hours which have placed them in physical and mental distress.

“Government still does not see it fit to pay them the correct salaries, gratuities and give them proper terms of employment. They would not do the police, fire, army, prison officers or teachers that.”

Stuart said they intended to take action by calling on members to participate in a day of uninterrupted prayer and reflection and its execution was left to an individual’s discretion.

“On October 1, the nursing association has called all nurses and midwifery personnel to take a day of prayer and we plan to execute further action for the rest of the year.

“The Government has been unwilling to rectify our problems so the association has, understandably, lost all hope of this being resolved amicably and have now resorted to other mechanisms. We would be in solidarity in whatever action they take.”