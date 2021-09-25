Don’t accept another deficit budget

THE EDITOR: Every year we are forced to accept a deficit budget that we do not want and are subjected to more taxes in some form or fashion. Why? Why are we being forced to accept something we had no input into nor do we want?

We don’t need more ports or more money pumped into national security for porous borders because all the funds are being used to pay overtime.

We do not need to spend more money on healthcare when we are already paying a health surcharge and we cannot get efficient service or medication at public hospitals.

The Government works for us and if it is mismanaging our money, why are we giving them more to mismanage? Why are we paying more and getting less?

“If you do what you’ve always done you’ll get what you’ve always gotten.” It’s 2021, let’s do things differently. What do we have to lose? They have taken more than we can give.

KATE KANE

via e-mail