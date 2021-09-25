Cyclist Teniel Campbell does not finish Worlds Road Race

In this August 7, 2019 file photo, Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the women's road cycling individual time trial finals at the Pan American Games in Lima Peru. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell did not complete the women’s elite road race at the International Cycling Union Road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium, on Saturday.

Campbell and Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra Canadilla were the only cyclists from the Caribbean.

Campbell became the first woman to represent TT at the Olympics when she made her début at the 2020 Tokyo Games from July 23-August 8.

Italian Elisa Balsamo won the 157.7K race on Saturday in three hours, 52 minutes and 27 seconds.

Marianne Vos of Netherlands finished second and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland grabbed bronze in the event which included over 170 cyclists.

Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, USA, Australia and Belgium were among the countries well represented.