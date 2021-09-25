Cedar saplings destroyed at Botanic Gardens

A family takes a stroll in the Royal Botanic Gardens in Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: We, like some others, walk the pathways of our once-lovely Botanic Gardens from 6 am on weekday mornings.

We understood the growth of grasses, including weeds, during the covid19 shutdown.

However, the gardens staff is apparently back on site, trimming most of the open lawns, but discarding cut grass across all the paved pathways, without sweeping, raking or blowing it away. Untidy and messy, but obviously not noticed by anyone in charge. Is there anyone in charge?

But much worse than the spreading of dried grass cuttings across the pathways is the wanton destruction by mechanised mowers of scores, if not hundreds, of local cedar saplings which had sprung up along the upper eastern boundary of the gardens. Why?

These are highly valuable trees when grown, used in furniture manufacture, highly termite resistant, and well suited for export. Export after we use the grown trees ourselves instead of importing poorer quality cedar.

What waste we bring upon ourselves. Why do we not harvest these opportunities? Or do our Forestry Division, Friends of the Botanic Gardens, or anyone understand what I am saying? Did any of them even know that these seedlings were there?

PETER O’CONNOR

Cascade