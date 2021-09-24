Tsoiafatt-Angus: Tobagonians should have been consulted on $500 million development

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus -

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) maintains Tobagonians should have been consulted before the decision was made to construct a $500 million hotel and property development at Rocky Point in 2023.

Evolving Technologies and Enterprise Development Co Ltd (eTecK) chairman Imtiaz Ahamad announced plans to construct the hotel during a news conference at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, on Tuesday.

He said the proposed development, which is being undertaken by Superior Hotels Ltd, will be built at Rocky Point on approximately 28 acres of land on the western side of Grafton Road and south of Pleasant Prospect.

The project is expected to provide jobs for 750 people during construction. On completion in 2025, the development will employ 250.

But in a Whatsapp statement, IDA political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus said while the party supports the advancement of Tobago, it “will not support deals made without consultations with the people of Tobago.”

She added, “It is time that our people be treated with the respect regarding the island’s most valuable resource. We stand in solidarity and denounce any effort to determine the future of Tobagonians without the voices of Tobagonians being heard. This is not time to play with the heritage of the people of this island.”

Tsoiafatt Angus said transparent discussions would have allayed the public’s concerns about the project.

She said people are wondering about the plan for the appropriate retrieval and preservation of artefacts from the Amerindian midden of the site.

Tsoiafatt Angus questioned whether Rocky Point was the best site for the development “since it is on one of the oldest forts and that, in itself, is a tourist product which should be readily available to all.”

She also asked, “What will become of the 60 year-old surfing tradition at the best surfing site in the Caribbean?”

Tsoiafatt Angus also wondered whether the development will attract tourists, when, in the main tourist season from December to May, they would not be able to use this beach as it is very dangerous during that period.

She also wanted to know if residents of the area will have unrestricted access to the beach and whether any tax relief will be given to homeowners given the unexpected escalating home tax from the impact of this current development.

Tsoiafatt Angus said Tobagonians must be given the opportunity to participate in their own future.

“Participatory governance demonstrates respect for the people and the impact on their lives and is especially important at this time when there is no legislative oversight in the House (Tobago House of Assembly).”