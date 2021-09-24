Trinidad and Tobago adopts world safe travel stamp

Piarco International Airport.

TRINIDAD and Tobago is among more than 400 destinations around the world that hold a World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp.

A release from the WTTC’s press office said the safety and hygiene stamp was globally recognised and was launched a year ago to rebuild global consumer confidence and encourage the return of safe international travel.

“The stamp, which has been crucial to restoring confidence in travellers and revive the global travel and tourism sector, has now also been adopted by major destination countries,” the release said.

The council’s president and chief executive, Julia Simpson, also said: “We are delighted that our safe travels stamp continues to go from strength to strength and has been adopted by destinations from every corner of the world.

“From Portugal to Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka to Slovenia, Thailand to Tunisia, our stamp is now recognised around the globe. This is testimony to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in making our stamp work for both destinations and holidaymakers.

“This sets a standard of health and safety protocols so visitors can travel safe in the knowledge that a destination is following the highest standards.”

According to WTTC’s 2020 economic impact report (EIR), in 2019, travel and tourism contributed 10.4 per cent to global GDP and supported 334 million jobs (one in 10 jobs across the world).

However, following a year of global lockdowns and closed borders, some 62 million jobs in travel and tourism were lost around the world, and the sector’s contribution to global GDP slumped by US$4.5 trillion.