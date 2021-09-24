Three killed at their El Socorro home

THREE members of a family were gunned down at their El Socorro home on Friday.

Police said at about 5.30 pm, officers assigned to the Emergency Response Patrol responded to a report of gunshots at Oudan Trace, El Socorro.

The officers were told that around 4.45 pm gunshots were heard coming from the family's two-storey home.

Relatives found Radishka Teemal David, 48, Zachary David, 32, and Rajkumarie Ria Teemal slumped on a couch. The three had each been shot once in the head.

No motive was given for the triple killing.