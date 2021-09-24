Rowley: Government to consider allowing more sports

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

PRIME Minister has said that the Government is considering allowing more sporting activities to resume in the near future.

Dr Rowley made the announcement at a covid19 media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, on Thursday.

Only a few sports such as tennis and golf, along with exercising, are being permitted at this time.

On Thursday, Rowley announced that the entertainment sector, including gyms and cinemas, will be allowed to open as a safe zone for vaccinated employees and customers only. Owners must ensure their business places do not exceed 50 per cent capacity.

Asked about creating safe zones for beaches and sports, Rowley said, “If you were a fly on the wall in the health meeting we had today (Thursday) those two issues came up. We are hoping given the opening we are doing now in two weeks time…if Dr (Avery) Hinds could report like we reported today we anticipate that we will be able to consider opening up beaches and sporting activity.

“If we behave well and we get good results by the middle of October we will be considering those things.”