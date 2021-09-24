Police, residents nab robbery suspect in Belmont

A 44-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to robbery with aggravation, was denied bail on Thursday, when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain magistrate.

Police said Anthony Assing, of Fatman Lane, Prizgar Lands, Laventille, was remanded into custody until sentencing on Monday.

A release from the police said on September 19, a man hired an Arima maxi-taxi driver to transport a church group from Carr Street, Belmont to Carenage.

The driver and girlfriend agreed and they drove to Carr Street, Belmont. However, when they got to their location, a man demanded the driver to hand over all of his valuables.

The driver, fearful for his life and that of his girlfriend, handed over his phone and a quantity of cash. The driver’s girlfriend raised an alarm which alerted residents in the area who immediately chased the man and held on to him.

Officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, who were on mobile patrol in the area, saw the commotion and arrested the man.

Assing was taken to the Belmont police station where he was charged by acting W/Cpl Ashby of the Belmont police station's criminal investigations department.

Officers of the station thanked the residents of Carr Street for their intervention. The release said officers in Belmont have recognised the efforts of residents who are not only saying something, but were now doing something to assist in the fight against crime.