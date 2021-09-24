PM extends Republic Day greetings

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Prime Minister, in his Republic Day greetings, called for citizens to have a nationalist outlook as they reflect on the holiday.

Dr Rowley said TT needs to take a deeper look at the world and understand the changes happening worldwide.

“We have to acknowledge the predictions that every aspect of human activity worldwide will be re-shaped in the coming decade,” Rowley said.

“There will be just constant re-engineering, no stagnating and waiting for others to catch up. Among the troubling questions being asked by governments, even in the developed world, is how to prevent the fallout in the job market, how to create sustainable new jobs, and what happens if losses outstrip job creation.”

He said TT has to ensure that as the world moves forward citizens continue to move forward as well in every socio-economic aspect.

He called for TT to reflect on social ills, murders, drug abuse and the rising cases of domestic violence, child abuse, job loss and poverty.

“The past year has been difficult for all of us.” he said.

“We have had to deal with both the effects of the pandemic and the fall in energy prices, which have meant a reduction in revenue. Thankfully the economy has been opening up in stages, and, with the anticipated co-operation of all citizens in the vaccination process, we continue to look forward to a return, in some form, to our way of life.”

But he said that there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. Rowley highlighted the recent announcement by bpTT of production beginning in its Matapal project, which is expected to produce between 250-350 mscf/d.

He also highlighted a half a billion dollar investment in a hotel complex in Rocky Point, Tobago, and that with borders re-opened CAL has begun operations once more.

“Let’s accept these as great news, and much-welcomed “gifts” to our Republic, and, in spite of our ongoing challenges over the past year let us add them to our celebrations today.”