National swimmer Dylan Carter roars to national record in Italy

Dylan Carter, of Trinidad and Tobago, swims in a heat during the men's 100-metre backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP PHOTO) - AP

NATIONAL swimmer Dylan Carter gave Trinidad and Tobago more to celebrate on Republic Day as he swam to a new national record in the International Swimming League (ISL) in Napoli, Italy, on Friday.

In the men’s 50-metre butterfly final, Carter earned bronze for London Roar in 22.36 seconds to lower his own national record.

Carter held the previous national 50m butterfly short course record of 22.38.

Ben Proud of Energy Standard copped gold in 22.26 and Marius Kusch of Toronto Titans took silver in 22.32.

The butterfly event has brought success for Carter in 2021. Carter has been the leading TT swimmer since the retirement of George Bovell III.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held from July 23-August 8, 2021, Carter broke the national men’s 100m butterfly record.

Carter clocked 52.36 in the heats of the event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Carter held the previous national record of 52.64. Despite the national record Carter did not advance past the heats.

He competed in multiple events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Carter also represented London Roar in the men’s 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley finals in Italy.

Carter swam the second leg to help his team capture gold in the men’s 4x100 freestyle in three minutes, 6.50 seconds (3:06.50).

The London Roar team, swimming in lane six, included Kyle Chalmers, Katsumi Nakamura and Edward Mildred.

Carter swam the fastest leg for London Roar completing it in 46.02. Chalmers swam the opening leg in 46.19, Nakamura clocked 46.69 in the third and Mildred splashed to a 47.60 clocking in the anchor leg.

Toronto Titans grabbed silver in 3:08.06 and Energy Standard finished third in 3:08.21.

In the men’s 4x100 medley final, Carter swam the freestyle (anchor) leg to help his team grab silver in the event in 3:22.93. His teammates included Guilherme Guido, Ross Murdoch and Chalmers.

Energy Standard won gold in 3:22.38 and finishing behind London Roar were DC Trident in 3:23.39.

Carter’s performance over the two-day leg of the ISL in Italy helped him earn 14.5 points for London Roar.