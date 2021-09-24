Let’s show our love for the country

Basdeo Panday - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of our republican status, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago is delighted to send greetings to the people TT. Following the attainment of our independence in 1962, the next step in our sovereignity was the Republican Constitution.

During the pandemic challenge we have noted the resolve of our citizens, complete with an unprecedented show of patriotism. We continue to endure the challenges in the "new normal" with extreme difficulty as we put country first.

We have had to adjust to new lifestyles and we have braved the onslaught in the interest of our families, friends and fellow citizens.

There is an immortal song called One In a Million You that seeks to praise the unique and exceptional "you." We today adjust the lyrics of the song for the display of patriotism shown by so many in responsible behaviour, care, commitment to rules and protocols.

Yet we must not lose track of our shortcomings and the undesirables that plague our society – the ugly head of racism, disrespect, language so vulgar and unacceptable, the domestic violence that leaves us in tears over the brutal slaying of that sweet child, the incest, rape and other crimes.

Patriotism has been described in many ways, including the ability to unite the races, attributed to former prime minister Basdeo Panday and deserving of our commendation. In our country, we will benefit greatly if we can unite the “colours of the rainbow” so prevalent here.

Our claim to civilisation is irrelevant if we are not able to dwell together in unity.

At present, there is concern over racism in sport where we should be appreciative of equality as a pillar of all sport.

With our motto Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve and our watchwords of Discipline, Production and Tolerance, we have a recipe for success.

POT has adopted its motto as, "For The Love Of Country" and encourage all to show that level of patriotism.

Happy Republic Day as we pray that God blesses our nation.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

JUNIOR HOWELL

director

GLORIA SERGEANT

secretary