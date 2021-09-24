Jacob tells cops: We are the shield protecting citizens

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob speaks to several units of the Wetsern Division on Thursday. -

ACTING Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob on Thursday reminded officers they were the shield between the criminals and citizens.

“We are the shield between the law-abiding and the criminals and we must ensure that our people, our citizens, can go about their business without feeling that someone is going to attack or harm them in any way.”

Jacob at the time was speaking with officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), task force, crime patrol, canine units and officers from the various police stations throughout the Western Division at the start of a crime suppression exercise in the district.

Jacob said it was his hope to erase citizens’ fear of crime and retaliation for speaking out against criminality, especially in violent crimes such as murders.

He the police's aim was not just to seize illegal guns and ammunition, but to use technology and forensic science in solving crimes.

He also spoke of an initiative by the executive of the police service to incentivise police operations in order to yield maximum results. The monetary reward will be given to the divisional commanders who will distribute it to the officers within their division at the end of the year.