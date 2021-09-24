Jacob: 5,000 cops quarantined during pandemic

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

ACTING Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says in the last 18 months, some 5,000 police officers had to be quarantined for covid19.

In a Republic Day message on Friday, Jacob said the covid19 pandemic has had a serious effect on the police service.

He said as front-liners, police officers have been on the ground ensuring citizens comply with the public health regulations as well as securing the nation.

“Let me say, it was not an easy road to travel. So far, 15 of our officers have died from the Covid-19 virus. Today, 75 of our officers have contracted the virus and another 343 are in quarantine,” he said in his message.

The police, he added, have also not been able to hold its Independence Day or Republic Day parades for a second year because of the pandemic.

“But the work has to continue and I applaud the dedicated men and women of the police service by ensuring the nation is safe and secure. “We continue to relentlessly pursue the criminals, and at the same time ensure that members of the public adhere to the public health regulations.

“The country does not need any more distress as a result of the virus,” he said, as he urged all staff of the service, police officers and civilians, to remain safe and continue the work they have been doing.