In a quandary over valuation

THE EDITOR: I have received in my mail box a form from the Valuation Division of the Ministry of Finance with respect to the property tax.

The form states: “You are not required to submit a return at this time if you submitted a return previously and a site visit was conducted for your property by a Valuation Division officer”

It further states: “You will be contacted when your return is processed either by mail, e-mail or by telephone and provided with the property identification number (PIN) assigned to the property.”

I submitted my return in 2017 and a valuation officer conducted a site visit on my property in September, 2020. To date I have received no mail, e-mail or telephone call from the division. I am in a quandary after more than a year as to whether my return was processed.

Could the public servants in the Valuation Division be public-service oriented and contact me (iqubal213@hotmail.com), giving me some assurance that I do not have to resubmit a return?

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity