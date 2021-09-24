Hurt by Holding’s ‘second retirement’

Michael Holding - Stephon Nicholas

THE EDITOR: The announcement of retirement as a cricket commentator by the legendary West Indian speedster Michael Holding has hurt his admirers and fans all over the cricketing world.

Holding had bid adieu to first class cricket back in 1987 but cricket lovers are more sentimental over his “second retirement.”

His assertions in his analysis of the game were piercing, like his deliveries in his active years as spearhead of the pace attack of the then mighty West Indies, along with the legendary Malcolm Marshall, Wayne Daniel and Winston Davis.

He had rightly come forward with his unique book, Why We Kneel, How We Rise.

Holding was a staunch critic of the T20 form of cricket since its inception. The viewers of Sky Sports will miss a most lovable and familiar voice.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India