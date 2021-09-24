Housekeeper charged with larceny in Tobago

Amanda Hill - Courtesy TTPS

A 32 year-old house keeper has appeared before the Scarborough Magistrate Virtual Court charged with larceny.

Amanda Hill, of Lengua Park Indian Walk, Princes Town, in Trinidad ,and Station Road, Old Grange, Tobago, was charged with larceny of a dwelling house on September 21.

Hill was placed on $75,000.00 bail with surety or $10,000.00 cash alternative and is expected to reappear in the court on October 18.

It is alleged that in April, supermarket owner Balliram Maharaj left his furnished villa at Plantations Villa and when he returned on September 18, he discovered a quantity of items, including kitchen appliances, utensils, household fixtures and accessories, furniture and tool box totalling $143,638.00 missing.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers arrested Hill at the Scarborough Port.

PC Mc Kain of the Scarborough CID laid the charges.es.