High swells along coastline until Monday

Fishermen of Grafton Village cast their nets off the coastline of Grafton Beach in Tobago. - David Reid

The Meterological Office has issued a yellow-level hazardous seas alert which is expected to end at 11 am on Monday.

The bad sea activity started around 4 am on Friday, and impact was expected along the coastlines of both Trinidad and Tobago.

“Northerly high energy swells are expected to impact northern and western nearshore coastlines of Trinidad and Tobago. These swells can result in high surfs and occasional battering waves.

“Monitor sea conditions and exercise caution in nearshore areas. Be on the alert for large waves in the area of interest,” the Met office said.

On Friday afternoon around 2.15 pm it added that a strong isolated thunderstorm developed along western Trinidad which can result in brief heavy to violent rainfall and gusty winds. It also warned of street and flash flooding and frequent lightning.