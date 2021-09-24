Business chambers welcome vaccination 'safe zones'

Vivek Charran (left), president of the San Juan Business Association- Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers is in full support of government’s implementation of “safe zones” in certain sectors of the economy.

Its president Vivek Charran told Newsday on Friday, that Trinidad and Tobago needed to push its boundaries to find a balance for economic recovery and preservation of life.

“We are very happy with the stance that the government has taken. It is a positive one because this meant that more people would come back out to work, particularly in the bars which have been closed for so long. The “safe zones” also provide a great opportunity for people to start being responsible.

“Nearly 100 per cent of people within the food and beverage and entertainment industries have been vaccinated and I think it was on that the government based their decision to have the “safe zones. I don’t think it was a decision taken without consultation.”

At a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre on Thursday, the Prime Minister announced that bars, casinos, restuarants, gyms, cinemas and entertainment spaces will reopen on October 11 to vaccinated patrons, with limitations.

Dr Keith Rowley said that also meant that owners and workers in these spaces will have to be fully vaccinated to operate or can face strict penalties if breached.

Capacity at the safe zones would be 50 per cent and no alcohol would be allowed.

Charran said those measures were not harsh and many businesses within the confederation appreciated the ability to work again.

“We do not want the hand outs. We want the ability to get back to work. We appreciate the structure and I think everybody is willing to work within that structure. From a business perspective nobody wants to risk being shut down or closures for a long period of time.

“People need to understand that the management of covid19 is also the management of the economy and one cannot be done in isolation of the other. In the middle of all of that its not only people’s health being affected its also the health of finances.”

He said the topic of vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees remained open for debate but businesses owners were providing adequate information to workers about the vaccines.

“It is still a very contentious issue. We are not involving ourselves in the discussions of mandatory versus voluntary. The most we can do is provide the information and opportunities for workers to be vaccinated.

“Its time for the unvaccinated people look at the vaccinated people and see that they are fine and everything is well with them and make their choices.”

Charran said the incomes of working women and single mothers were the demographic mostly affected by the lockdown since they were the main managers of the household.

“Women have been disenfranchised more than anyone else because they are the ones with the greatest responsibilities. This would give them an opportunity to earn.

“The reopening is still not where it is but incrementally things will get better and continue to get better because the key is getting more people out to work and more businesses to reopen.”

Members of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers are San Juan Business Association, Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Eastern Business and Merchants Association, Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce, Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce, Cunupia Business Association, Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce, Siparia Chamber of Commerce, Point Fortin South Western Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Petroleum Dealers Association, Petroleum Dealers Cooperative Society, Yachting Marine Services Association. The Supermarket Association is an independent affiliate member.