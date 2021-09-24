Bravo shines again for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Dwayne Bravo -

DWAYNE Bravo continued his prolific form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament with another three-wicket haul to guide Chennai Super Kings to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday.

RCB were motoring along on 111 without loss in the 14th over batting first. Bravo then led a fightback dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for 53 which stymied the flow of runs.

Bravo also grabbed the wickets of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for 11 and Harshal Patel for three as RCB limped to 156/6 in 20 overs.

Bravo, who will represent West Indies at the T20 World Cup starting next month, ended with 3/24 in four overs.

In reply, Super Kings got to 157/4 in 18.1 overs to pull off a comfortable victory.

Bravo did not bat.

On Sunday, when the IPL resumed after a lengthy break due to the covid19 pandemic, Bravo took 3/25 in four overs and scored 23 off eight deliveries to guide Super Kings to a 20-run win over Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians.