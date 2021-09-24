58-year-old man charged with chopping child to death

A 58-year-old man was charged with murdering one-year-old Sariah Williams.

A police media release on Friday said Neville Simon was also charged with maliciously wounding Michelle Williams, 50 and the common assault of Nikita Williams, 33.

Simon, of Sion Drive, Tarodale Ste Madeleine, was charged by Constable Claudia La Rode, of the Homicide Bureau following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, on Thursday.

Last Sunday, Sariah was chopped on the head with a cutlass during a domestic brawl at her grandmother's home.

At the time of the attack she was seated on her grandmother’s lap. Her grandmother, who was allegedly the intended target, was chopped on her left hand and right wrist.

Simon will appear before a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday.