4 more die, 246 more covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded four more covid19 deaths bringing the death toll to 1,441.

In its Friday update, the ministry also reported 246 new cases from samples taken between September 20 to September 23.

This brings the number of cases recorded since March 12, 2020, to 49,668.

The ministry’s update said there was a total of 293 people in hospital, 68 in step-down facilities, 114 in state quarantine facilities and 3,663 in home self-isolation.

It also said a total of 565,940 people were vaccinated with the first of a two-dose regime and 461,051 people were vaccinated with a second dose.

An additional 14,845 people were vaccinated with a single-dose regime. The total number of people with a completed vaccination regime – meaning those who have been fully vaccinated with a single or double-dose regime for a period of two weeks or more – now stands at 475,896.