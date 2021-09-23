Tobago's covid19 death toll rises to 85

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 85 after a 74 year-old woman with comorbidities died from the virus overnight.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the island has 38 new cases of the virus and 458 active cases.

It said 36 patients were in state isolation, 417 in home isolation and five in ICU. Twenty patients have been discharged.

The division said to date 14, 466 people have been tested for the virus on the island. Of those, 2,713 tested positive. There are 2, 170 recovered patients.

A total of 20, 394 people have been partially vaccinated and 16, 956 people are fully vaccinated.