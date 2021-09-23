Tobago Business Chamber welcomes safe zone initiative

Martin George - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Tobago Business Chamber has welcomed the Government’s safe-zone initiative for cinemas, bars, gyms, restaurants and casinos.

The Prime Minister announced the move on Thursday during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Rowley said the safe zone initiative, which takes effect from October 11, will allow fully vaccinated members of the public to access these establishments, to b staffed only by vaccinated workers.

“We are also glad to see that there is going to be the opening of restaurants, bars and other such businesses,” chamber president Martin George said in a WhatsApp voice note.

“Of course, there are tremendous constraints being placed on business owners, but given the times that we are functioning in, these are expected to be challenging times in any event. So at least they have the opportunity to open their businesses."

George said the country must avoid becoming fragmented over the issue of vaccination.

“That is not fair, that is not right and we don’t want to see that. However, we urge those citizens who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so, and that includes even the children from 12 and up who are eligible for the vaccination. We urge them also to ensure that their children are vaccinated too.”

He said unvaccinated people should read the literature and observe the science in order to make informed decisions.

“If businesses reopen for those who are vaccinated, then that may serve as encouragement or stimulus for persons who are on the fence, wavering or undecided to consider whether they themselves should also get vaccinated.”

George said the chamber also welcomed the change in the curfew hours – 10pm to 5am – from September 27. At present the curfew begins from 9pm.

“Of course, we were hoping that it would have gone to midnight, but we are in a scenario where we recognise that we have to take it in terms of baby steps. So therefore, any step in that direction is a good step.”