Tarodale boy, 3, keeps asking for murdered sister, 1

Sariah Williams now deceased, was chopped by a Tarodale man on Sunday night who was wielding a cutlass at her grandmother. -

Despite being told that one-year-old Sariah Williams is dead, her three-year-old brother repeatedly keeps asking for her, as well as for the 58-year-old suspect.

"He does not understand that she is dead. He is also asking for (suspect’s name)," Sariah’s aunt Kamaria Simon told Newsday.

"His four-year-old brother understands that Sariah is dead and tells him that, yet he still asks for her."

Soriah, born on June 1 last year, was the youngest of the eight children of single mother Nikita "Nikki" Williams, 33.

On Sunday night, Sariah was chopped on the head with a cutlass during a domestic brawl at her grandmother's home, at Sion Drive in Tarodale, on the outskirts of San Fernando. The baby lived a short distance away from her grandmother, Michelle Williams.

Sariah was sitting on her grandmother’s lap during the attack by a male relative, who is a Guyanese national.

The suspect attacked the grandmother, and tried to strike her but instead hit the baby.

Sariah’s mother and grandmother tried unsuccessfully to shield her from the blow. The grandmother was chopped on her left hand and right wrist.

She and Soriah were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where Sariah later died.

The suspect ran into a bedroom and locked himself in until police arrived.

Angry residents and relatives wanted to beat him. Even when police were escorting him out of the house, people tried to hit him, and police used pepper spray to disperse the growing crowd.

"Nikki is trying to hold up. She is not eating " Simon said.

Sariah's funeral is set tentatively for Saturday.

A file was submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on Thursday.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.