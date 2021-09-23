Probe into head of police legal unit expanded

Christian Chandler. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE investigation into the police’s head of Legal Services, Christian Chandler, and others has evolved beyond a breach of the public health regulations, with criminal charges looming.

When Newsday spoke with acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob on Thursday, he said the investigation was taking longer than anticipated because information had been uncovered which went beyond the initial report of breaches of the regulations.

The investigations stem from a police report that a yacht named Knott Guilty, owned by Chandler, had eight women and six men on board near Pier 1, Chaguaramas, just after 8 pm on August 5. The Coast Guard escorted those on the vessel to Staubles Bay by and handed them over to police. They were all released that night without charge.

Jacob said on Thursday, “There is more than the breach of regulations. There were officers on board the vessel with firearms and we have to determine if they were on duty or not. Also there is what would have transpired on the vessel as well.

"So it is a lot more than just the breach of regulations and it could lead to criminal charges.”

Chandler was sent on leave on August 16 by then police commissioner Gary Griffith.

Chandler and 13 others, including three police officers who are part of his security detail, were being probed for allegedly breaching the public health regulations.

The regulations make it an offence to be at a beach for recreational purposes, which is punishable by six months' imprisonment or a $250,000 fine.

Jacob said the investigators have been liaising with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions throughout the investigations and are expecting instructions soon on what charges are to be laid.