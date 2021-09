PDP launches nominations for THA elections

PDP deputy leader Dr Faith BYisrael -

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has launched its nominations for the upcoming THA election.

In a WhatsApp message on Thursday, the PDP’s deputy political leader Dr Faith BYisrael said nominations begin on September 26 and end on October 2. Screening takes place from October 6-9.

The PNM Tobago Council launched its nominations on September 17. They are expected to close on September 30.