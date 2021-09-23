No bail for evangelist charged with sex assault on two minors

A 30-YEAR-OLD evangelist was denied bail by a Princes Town magistrate before whom he appeared on Tuesday charged with sexual offences against two minors.

A police press release on Wednesday, said the accused who lives in Princes Town, was charged on Monday with two counts of sexual penetration of a 15-year-old girl between April and June.

The man was also charged with one count of sexual touching after the parents of a seven-year-old girl reported that he touched the private parts of the child at a church in Princes Town back in 2017.

Police said two reports were made on August 15 and September 19.

The man was denied bail by Senior Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine. Police said investigations were done by officers of the Child Protection Unit, Southern Division.

Investigations were supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Acting Insp Khan and conducted by Acting Cpl Sinclair and WPC Maison-Marshall. After being remanded into custody, the accused was ordered to return to court on October 19.