Diego Martin man, 20, charged with raping girl
A 20-year-old Diego Martin man faced a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday charged with sexually penetrating a girl.
On Thursday, a police release said the magistrate granted him bail and adjourned the case to October 20.
Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers arrested him after investigating a missing-girl report. Acting Cpl Davis-Guerra of the Western Division CPU made further enquiries and the girl was found in Santa Cruz.
She reportedly told police she had had sexual intercourse with a man.
Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne led the investigations, supervised by W/Sgt Simmons and acting Sgt James, which resulted in the accused man's arrest.
Police said the girl has since been reunited with her parents.
Comments
"Diego Martin man, 20, charged with raping girl"