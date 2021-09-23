Diego Martin man, 20, charged with raping girl

A 20-year-old Diego Martin man faced a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday charged with sexually penetrating a girl.

On Thursday, a police release said the magistrate granted him bail and adjourned the case to October 20.

Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers arrested him after investigating a missing-girl report. Acting Cpl Davis-Guerra of the Western Division CPU made further enquiries and the girl was found in Santa Cruz.

She reportedly told police she had had sexual intercourse with a man.

Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne led the investigations, supervised by W/Sgt Simmons and acting Sgt James, which resulted in the accused man's arrest.

Police said the girl has since been reunited with her parents.