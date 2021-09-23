Dennis: Tobago's creative sector could help build economy post-covid19

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis - Office of Chief Secretary

THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has said Tobago’s creative sector will be one of the major platforms through which the national economy can be revitalised post-covid19.

In his message to commemorate Trinidad and Tobago’s 45th anniversary as a republic, Dennis alluded to the pandemic, which has affected all sectors of the country over the past 18 months.

He said recovering from “this present crisis will be no easy feat,” but expressed hope the country will rebound.

“It will be an onerous undertaking for all of us, but surmounting this challenge is not an impossible task. The mission of rebuilding our beloved country and its economy will require the same bravery and gravitas that the first architects of our nation displayed,” he said.

Dennis said the situation demands that new avenues of revenue-generation be explored to put the country on a growth path.

He added one of the key areas of focus will be the development of the island’s orange economy.

“This is a promising and diverse area once strategically harnessed, can boost more than the national treasury – it can also strengthen our collective soul. Ultimately, we are tapping into a resource that we have in ample supply, a resource that many studies continue to predict will be a necessity to compete in the globalised economy.”

Over the years, he said, Tobago has "shown consistently that it has all the facets to become a creative titan of this region. Though small in size, we possess a dynamic history, vibrant festivals, and an unmatched charm which belies these 116 square miles.”

He described the work of the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC) as “truly fresh oil in the creative engine of the island.

It would be, he said, " an important vehicle in transforming Tobago’s performing arts sector through training and development, outreach, and much more. Those in the front seats are well-equipped with not just the passion, but the necessary foresight needed, to drive this local company to global heights.”

What makes TPAC incredibly special, Dennis said, is not only its emphasis on improving the performance aspect but its contribution towards the creation of a competitive and marketable product.

“Essentially, TPAC represents yet another crucial rung on the ladder to elevate the creative sector across this island, and by extension the country.”