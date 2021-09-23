Coach Dexter Simon's virtual clinic seeks to improve running efficiency

Trialthlon and running coach Derrick Simon. -

RUNNING, like any other sporting activity requires discipline and correct form, without which athletes set themselves up for failure and possible injuries.

On October 2, at 4 pm, triathlon and running coach Derrick Simon will host a learn-to-run clinic to teach runners the correct way to do it.

Simon has been coaching runners for over 30 years and has trained athletes for all distances. He has been coaching for triathlons for over a decade.

He said the two-hour long virtual clinic will cover all things related to running efficiently.

“Correct running form, which will include posture, foot strike, gait analysis, stride length, efficient bio mechanics and all the fundamental that deals with running efficiently will be covered in this clinic,” Simon told Newsday.

“There is a right posture for running – a vertical upright posture. There must be a vertical plane from the toes to the head. A line should be able to run from the centre of the head to the ankles.”

The clinic targets participants from ages 11 and up and will be hosted on the Zoom platform. It will comprise of six modules.

“We will be talking about what is involved in efficient running and do demonstrations. The sessions will be facilitated by me and two assistant coaches. My brother, pro body builder, transformation specialist and running coach Dexter Simon, will be the moderator and will be available for the Q&A segment.”

The objective of the clinic, Simon said, is for participants to get an in-depth understanding on how to run efficiently. “I want them to be able to continue for longer periods, more consistently without injuries, and also so they will continue to develop and make running an enjoyable experience.”

Simon received his formal training at Leeds University in England, and at a high-altitude training camp in Kenya. He said one of the main reasons he decided to host the clinic was because he had no one to teach him the fundamentals when he began running many years ago.

“In terms of proper running form and etiquette, I had no one to give me the guidance. It was only when I went through the process of getting certified that I learnt how important it is to run efficiently.

Now, when I hear about struggles with injuries and development I know it is because of incorrect technique and for some time now I have been wanting to give back to help people enjoy running and live to true potential.”

Simon said he started giving back to his community through his One a Week Youth Academy – a charitable club that he envisioned and worked on while on his way back to TT Kenya three years ago. “I thought of the young people who could not afford coaching, and I did a talent search in Diego Martin and environs and selected 15 athletes and taught them how to run and funded all their sporting needs. I trained parents how to support them with things like proper nutrition. Now, the organisation has four national athletes.” He said eventually, other parents heard about it and asked if their children could join.

“We now have about 40 members…I need to do another talent search soon. As soon as covid is over, I want to go East and South. Places where people don’t know how much running can help improve their children’s lives.”

For more information on the running clinic WhatsApp 680-7570.