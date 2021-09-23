Chase, Mason top Japan speech contest

First place elementary winner Tamika Mason -

The winners of the fourth annual Japanese Language Speech Contest are Adiola Chase and Tamika Mason.

In a media release the embassy of Japan congratulated Chase and Mason for their accomplishments. Chase took the first place at intermediate level while Mason topped the elementary level.

The contest was held on September 19, via Zoom, in collaboration with the Centre for Language Learning (CLL), the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

The contest was supported by the Japan Foundation, the Association for Promotion of International Co-operation (APIC) and Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd (CGCL).