bmobile, Huawei partner for enterprise videoconferencing

TSTT acting general manager for enterprise service Darryl Duke and Jeunesse Walters-Wilson, manager, government sales at the launch of TSTT’s VCaaS product on Wednesday. Photo courtesy TSTT -

On Wednesday, bMobile Business announced the availability of video conferencing as a service (VCaaS) for what it said was a new level of reliable online communication.

Jeunesse Walters-Wilson, manager, government sales, said TSTT introduced enterprise level videoconferencing ten years ago powered by Qualcomm hardware, but at the time, cost was a factor, and noted, “Businesses saw it as a luxury.”

Clearly that is no longer the case, and the new VCaaS system is meant to simplify hardware requirements for connections, gathering a crateload of networking and computing hardware and replacing it with the IdeaHub videoconferencing system and Huawei’s cloud-based meeting systems.

The IdeaHub device was previously introduced as part of a national gift of ten devices to the Ministry of Education which were installed at ten schools around the country.

The device is a large 4k high resolution screen, available in either 86-inch or 65-inch models. The screen service is touch sensitive and can be used as a fully interactive smartboard.

It’s possible to screencast using the built-in IdeaShare software.

The IdeaHub is also a Windows PC running on either an i5 or i7 processor and is managed in that mode for security and upgrades like any equivalent device.

It’s possible to load it with any existing communications software, including Teams and Zoom, but Huawei offers its own cloud meeting platform for use with the system.

Pricing is at corporate and enterprise levels and what Walters-Wilson described as a low monthly fee for the device and the managed service that supports it.

She said bMobile will deliver all the networking, install it, and for the term of the contract, will fully manage the system including any required hardware or software upgrades.

Part of the package is a dedicated 5MB broadband access connection, which TSTT says will support up to 100 users in high definition.

Darryl Duke, TSTT’s acting general manager for enterprise service, customers can list the cost as a recurring expense.

“We have bespoke systems, and customers can customise their purchases and how they can be planned as expenses,” Duke said.

Huawei’s Cloud Meeting service and device will target either companies that have made a serious commitment to remote work collaboration tools or are looking to upgrade scattered systems to a unified model.

IdeaHub specifications

Screens sized at either 86 or 65 inches on the diagonal, 4K resolution

Built in 2K camera and speakers.

Built-in, blade-style Windows 10 PC with either an i5 or i7 processor, supporting screencasting and multiple video inputs

Schools which received IdeaHub systems from Huawei

Russell Latapy Secondary School

Belmont Government Primary School

Carenage Boys Government Primary School

San Juan North Secondary School

La Horquetta South Government Primary School;

Bon Air Secondary School

Guaico Government Primary School

Chaguanas North Secondary School

Fanny Village Government Primary School

The National Centre for Persons with Disabilities in San Fernando.