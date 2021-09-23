Belmont cop is sixth person charged in extra-duty racket probe

PC Shondell Turner, 34, was charged for conspiracy to defraud the government on Saturday. He is the sixth person to be charged as the probe into a police extra duty racket continues. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Less than 24 hours after it was reported that a 25-year-old Avocat man had been charged for his alleged involvement in the police extra-duty racket, police confirmed that a 34-year-old policeman has also been charged.

A police media release on Thursday said the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) charged Shondell Turner, on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Saturday.

Turner, who is from Santa Cruz, was last assigned to the Belmont Police Station.

He was jointly charged with Insp Dean Antoine, PCs Videsh Oudit, Vishal Heeralal and civilian Shane Heeralal withconspiracy to defraud the government.

The release said Turner allegedly signed for and received a marked police vehicle on June 26, 2020, from an authorised vehicle maintenance garage contracted by the police.

The vehicle, which has the registration number PCZ 1508, was reported missing from that day.

Police believe the vehicle was used for unauthorised escort duties for private companies which paid for the services of the police. It is also alleged that the revenue from these unauthorised escort duties was never paid to the police.

Turner was charged by acting Cpl Rampersad of the PSB.

Supt Suzette Martin is leading the investigations.

Other people are also expected to be charged.