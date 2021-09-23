Barataria policeman wounded in argument with relative

File photo.

Investigators from the North Eastern Division and the Gender-Based Violence Unit are probing an incident on Wednesday night in which a female relative shot and wounded an off-duty policeman at their Barataria home.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol were on patrol at around 10.15 pm when they got a report of a shooting at 11th Street, Barataria.

Police found a woman who claimed the officer had attacked her.

The woman said the man picked up a knife during an argument, so she picked up his gun, a Sig Sauer pistol, and shot him once in the abdomen.

Police found the man on the floor with a gunshot wound. They took him to hospital, where he was treated.

The woman was taken to the police station and was being questioned up to Thursday morning.