Barataria policeman wounded in argument with relative
Investigators from the North Eastern Division and the Gender-Based Violence Unit are probing an incident on Wednesday night in which a female relative shot and wounded an off-duty policeman at their Barataria home.
Police said members of the North Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol were on patrol at around 10.15 pm when they got a report of a shooting at 11th Street, Barataria.
Police found a woman who claimed the officer had attacked her.
The woman said the man picked up a knife during an argument, so she picked up his gun, a Sig Sauer pistol, and shot him once in the abdomen.
Police found the man on the floor with a gunshot wound. They took him to hospital, where he was treated.
The woman was taken to the police station and was being questioned up to Thursday morning.
