Bar owners welcome reopening

File photo: Ariapita Avenue - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Even though bars will reopen only to fully vaccinated customers on October 11, and patrons won’t be allowed to consume alcohol on their premises, the Bar Keepers and Owners Association (BOATT) is pleased at being allowed to reopen.

At a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre on Thursday, the Prime Minister announced that bars will reopen on October 11 to vaccinated patrons.

After the PM’s announcement, the association’s president Sateesh Moonasar told Newsday, “We are happy that we now have a timeline for the reopening of our industry.

“Yes, it will be for vaccinated customers, but we appreciate the opportunity to open our doors and earn an income.”

Bar workers are also required to be vaccinated, but Moonasar does not foresee this being a problem.

In July, the association said that 100 per cent of its membership was vaccinated after it held a vaccination drive in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

At that time, the association also estimated around 70 per cent of the entire bar industry was vaccinated.

“From the BOATT membership standpoint, we did have our vaccination day (in July) which was a joint venture with the Ministry of Health. Our members and staff are 100 per cent vaccinated, so the requirement that bar staff must be vaccinated is not an issue for our members.

“But it may be an issue in the entire industry at large. But we will work and assist as much as we can to have this rectified. Whatever we at BOATT can do to assist any bar owner, we will do.”

While bars will only be allowed to sell alcohol on a takeaway basis, Moonasar is hopeful that this restriction will be phased out.

“We heard that Minister Young said that people will not be allowed to consume alcohol at bars in the first instance, so there’s more information we need to get there on what is meant by 'the first instance.'”

Starting next Monday, the current 9pm starting time of the curfew will be pushed back to 10pm from the current 9 pm.

Though Moonasar wished it had been adjusted to an even later time, he remains grateful.

“Yes, it could be a little later, but it’s a step in the right direction, and we need to take baby steps.

“We see it as a positive, as business would have more time to conduct business or have employees back in the safety of their homes earlier.”

During Thursday’s press conference, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said more information will be released soon on the reopening of bars.

Moonasar said BOATT will seek to be included in any consultations to finalise the details.

“Minister Young said that we’ll have more details coming out in the next week or so, so we look forward to those details.

“We will be communicating with the ministers to be part of the consultations.”