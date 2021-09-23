Ayúdate Hotline assists 100 GBV victims

The Rape Crisis Society is commemorating four months of operating the Ayúdate Hotline.

This toll-free hotline is available from 6 pm-6 am every day and is offered to both English and Spanish speakers. The hotline has been operational since May 1 and has been able to field over 100 calls from people in need of gender-based violence (GBV) assistance, said a media release.

The Ayúdate Hotline is a project made possible through collaboration with the BetterTogether Challenge a partnership led by the US Agency for International Development and the Inter-American Development Bank, a global initiative to crowdsource, fund, and scale innovative solutions from anywhere in the world to improve the lives of Venezuelans and communities hosting them across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Gender-based violence refers to harmful acts directed at individuals based on their gender. It is rooted in gender inequality, the abuse of power and harmful norms. Gender-based violence can include sexual, physical, mental and economic harm inflicted in public or in private. The consequences of gender-based violence are devastating and can have life-long repercussions for survivors, the release said.

The Ayúdate Hotline has received calls from both migrants and citizens seeking advice on addressing cases of domestic violence, harassment, depression, post-traumatic stress and overall mental health. Callers who demonstrate severe trauma or express a desire are offered access to follow up professional counselling.

Since 2020, RCSTT’s services have transitioned to virtual or telephone counselling sessions to adhere to covid19 health regulations and maintain the safety of clients and staff.

Another benefit of the hotline has been the ability to provide transferable skills training to Venezuelan migrants and TT citizens who serve as listeners and supervisors for overnight shifts, the centre said.

The toll-free, bilingual hotline is 866-7428.

For more info: 346-2637, 657-5355 or e-mail: rapecrisissocietytt@gmail.com