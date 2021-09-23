Acting CoP Jacob denies social media claims: 'I have no plans to sue police commission'

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has dismissed a social media post which suggested that he will legally challenge any decision by the Police Service Commission to rescind his acting appointment if the PSC decides to reappoint Gary Griffith to act in the position.

In a statement, Jacob, whom the PSC appointed to act as CoP until October 15, says his only interest at the moment is ensuring the police service functions effectively and the people of Trinidad and Tobago are safe and secure from criminals.

The fake social media post emerged after one newspaper report said the PSC was meeting to rescind a suspension notice issued to Griffith and to allow him to act as commissioner again, pending the filling of the vacancy for a substantive CoP.

Griffith was suspended from duty last Friday. He is challenging that decision by the PSC.

The government has since obtained a legal opinion from constitutional expert and former Caribbean Court of Justice judge Rolston Nelson, who said legislation passed in July, which allows the PSC to appoint someone who was formerly on contract as CoP as an acting CoP, is unconstitutional.

This means that the August 17 letter to Griffith from the PSC could be deemed unlawful, leaving Griffith unemployed.

There are three separate lawsuits revolving around the actions of the PSC.

Legal sources said if the case challenging the legality of Griffith's acting appointment is decided against the PSC, that would in essence cancel Griffith's challenge of his suspension notice.

Jacob, the only confirmed deputy commissioner of police, said he will continue to lead the police as set out by the PSC until "all the issues in the public domain are dealt with." He said he had no issue with reverting to his substantive position as DCP.

He commented, "Until such time, I have to ensure that the men and women of the (police service) remain safe from this covid19 virus, but at the same time, they must carry out their duties with diligence and professionalism."