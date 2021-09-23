331 new covid19 cases, 5 more deaths

A total of 331 new covid19 cases were recorded from samples taken between September 19 and 22, according to the latest update issued by the Ministry of Health.

This brings the number of cases recorded since March 12, 2020, to 49,442.

Five more people have died, bringing the death toll to 1,437.

The ministry’s Thursday update added that there is a total of 288 people in hospital, 67 in step-down facilities, 117 in state quarantine facilities and 3,523 in home self-isolation.

The ministry also said a total of 564,315 people were vaccinated with the first of a two-dose regime and 458,780 people were vaccinated with a second dose.

An additional 14,317 people were vaccinated with a single-dose regime. The total number of people with a completed vaccination regime – meaning those who have been fully vaccinated with a single or double-dose regime for a period of two weeks or more – now stands at 473,097.