TT still wants to help Caricom neighbours with covid19 vaccines

A vial of AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine.

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne says TT will not withdraw its offers to help Caricom neighbours to access its unused doses of the Astra Zeneca covid19 vaccine before TT's supplies reach its expiry date.

A White House statement on Tuesday that foreign visitors inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines will be allowed into the USA has raised some speculation in TT of a possible rush locally for the Astra Zeneca vaccine, on top of TT nationals' current favouring of the US-made Pfizer vaccine already approved for entry to the USA.

Newsday asked if TT would rescind its offer to Caricom nationals to the Astra Zeneca doses.

Browne replied, "Any such consideration would be premature, and we are not at all at the point of taking back any offers.

"We are committed to being generous with our neighbours, but of course with due attention to levels of existing stocks of WHO-approved covid19 vaccines which we acquired for the people of Trinidad and Tobago."

He said all this must involve a close ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

"Frankly, we have been in the situation of demand exceeding availability, and Prime Minister Rowley gave the early signal that Trinidad and Tobago will always do its part to help others address such a challenge, within our available means.

"Additionally, we remain in close communication with the senior diplomats at the US Embassy on any emerging details of new US policy on travel entry and other matters."