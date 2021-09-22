Tobago's active covid19 cases now 441

Tobago’s active covid19 cases rose to 441 after 18 new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 84.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said 37 patients were in state isolation, 400 in home isolation and four in ICU. Nineteen patients have been discharged.

The division said 12, 433 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,675 have tested positive. There are 2,150 recovered patients.

A total of 20, 315 people have been partially vaccinated and 16, 809 people are fully vaccinated.