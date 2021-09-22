Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association welcomes $500m hotel at Rocky Point

The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) has welcomed the proposal to construct a $500 million first-class hotel and property development, bearing the Marriott brand, at Rocky Point by 2025.

Evolving Technologies and Enterprise Development Co Ltd (eTecK) chairman Imtiaz Ahamad announced the initiative during a news conference on Tuesday at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

Ahamad said the proposed development, which is being undertaken by Superior Hotels Ltd, will be built on approximately 28 acres of land on the western side of Grafton Road and south of Pleasant Prospect. The project is expected to provide jobs for 750 people during construction.

It will contain a 200-room hotel, 28 duplex residences, 11 single-family luxury villas and 12 fully outfitted townhouses.

THTA president Chris James said the hotel will improve Tobago’s room stock.

“It’s excellent news,” he told reporters after the news conference.

“It’s a long time coming that we need new rooms in Tobago and with the Comfort Suites and this one, it means we can get non-stop airlift to Tobago and more especially North-American airlift.”

James said Tobago has struggled over the years to get flights coming from the US “because they tend to want to come in two or three times a week minimum, and we don’t have enough quality room to do that.

“So the hotel association and its members will be very pleased with the additional airlift this will provide.”