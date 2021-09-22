Tears at funeral for boy, 4, mauled to death by rottweiler

SORROW: Roxanne Lewis, 2nd from left, at the funeral for her son Amaziah, four, on Tuesday at the chapel of the Allen's Funeral Home in Arima. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

EVEN through their pain and grief, the family of four-year-old Amaziah Lewis was asked to keep his memory alive by cherishing the short time he spent with them before his death.

Lewis was mauled to death by a rottweiler dog at the Savannah Drive, Tacarigua home his grandmother was house sitting earlier this month. Lewis's funeral was streamed live on YouTube on Tuesday afternoon.

During the service, the officiating pastor urged mourners to find comfort in each other through the time spent with Lewis.

The pastor said while it was only natural for relatives to question God and find someone to blame after such a tragedy, he implored them to accept Lewis's death as an accident.

"The reality is there isn't always a person to blame for something that happens. We live in a world where things happen, where things don't always go the way we prefer and the loved ones we cherish don't live as long as we want them to.

"I'm not trying to get into the 'why.' I have no idea why your little son, this little boy is no longer here with us. I have no idea and I'm not going to venture into possibilities. The reality is, there is so much we do not know about so much in this life.

"We could be mad that Amaziah is no longer here, or we can choose while we are hurt and while expressing that hurt at the same time to be grateful that he was here," the pastor said.

He said while Lewis's family would face challenges in coping with his death, he urged them to support each other through this experience and find faith in God.

For the eulogy, one of Lewis's relatives said she would remember him as a curious but helpful little boy who brightened the lives of his family and all who interacted with him.

"Amaziah left a mark on all of our hearts and even though his life was short, he was a blessing and a very optimistic child and will continue to be loved by everyone," she said.