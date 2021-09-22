So sorry, but you are not getting water

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Hardly a day goes by without some section of Trinidad complaining about not having water. I really am sick and tired of this. People have to understand that succeeding governments have had no interest in providing water. The sad truth is that if they wanted to do so the following would not have happened:

The large buildings in Port of Spain would not have been deemed more important and been built, like NAPA (and SAPA in San Fernando). We would not have all those flyovers that continue to be built. The billion-dollar road (unfinished) to Point Fortin would have been delayed. So too the planned port in Toco. There wouldn’t be a hospital seemingly in every part of Trinidad. We would not have wasted billions for the airport in Piarco – and soon the one in Tobago.

I could go on, but suffice it to say that those people are not going to get water, so suck it up and stop complaining.

GORDON DALLA COSTA

via e-mail