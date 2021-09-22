Six more deaths, 285 new covid19 cases on Wednesday

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has recorded six more deaths and 285 new covid19 cases.

Its 4 pm update on Wednesday showed active cases are on a steady increase after it jumped from 4,003 to 4,082. However, there is a slight decline in hospitalisation.

There are 283 people at hospital receiving medical care, 3,445 patients in home isolation and 69 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

There are also 110 people in state quarantine.

In total, the country recorded 49,111 positive cases where 43,597 patients recovered. Up to Wednesday afternoon, the ministry recorded 1,432 deaths.

A total of 341,430 samples were submitted for testing.

The country is coming to the end of its fifth month into the national vaccination programme. Since then 562,582 people have received a covid19 vaccine. A total of 470,075 people are now fully vaccinated. Of this, 13,940 people took the J&J single-dose vaccine.