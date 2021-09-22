Rowley tests negative for covid19

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Photo courtesy the Office of the Prime Minister

THE Prime Minister does not have covid19, according to a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

It said, "Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley is now out of isolation having tested negative for covid19 for a second time after he was recently identified as a primary contact of an individual who tested positive for covid19."

Over 100 commentators posted messages of support, many thanking God for Dr Rowley's health.

Last Saturday in a post, he had said that as a primary contact of someone who had tested positive for covid19, under health protocols he had to be isolated and tested.

That Saturday post said his initial test result was negative but he was required to remain in isolation until a further test was done within days.

Previously, Rowley tested positive for covid19 said an OPM statement, on April 6, from which he eventually recovered. Three months later he went on to get the Sinopharm vaccination.

Last Wednesday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy and her family went into a 21-day period of home self-isolation after testing positive for covid19 the day before. In a recent Facebook post, she said she had contracted the virus despite getting a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine on June 24.

She said, "Today, I am sharing my experience in the hope that it will persuade some of the undecided to make the wise choice to become vaccinated."