PSC may now have to be disbanded

THE EDITOR: Three years ago the Police Service Commission (PSC) would have known that the incumbent's term of office ended at midnight on August 17. It is both incomprehensible and unreasonable that what should have been a relatively smooth and seamless process has become a hotbed of litigation.

Our nation now appears to be incapable of respecting institutions tasked with ensuring orderly succession in our highest offices.

Not only does this reflect gross incompetence but, simply put, it seriously erodes our governance structures. Swift and deliberate corrective action is required.

Weaknesses had already been identified in the original recruitment contract. Among them, the principal was the absence of a clause for renewal on satisfactory completion with appropriate safeguards to avoid the current situation of reinventing the wheel.

Radical corrective action may now mean disbanding the PSC. Total restructure, redesign of the entire process may be necessary to avoid further irreparable damage to our nation's psyche.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via email