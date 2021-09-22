Police: No probe of Bakr's 'warnings'

Jamaat al Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr. Photo by Sureash Cholai. -

Police will not investigate statements made by Yasin Abu Bakr, after they consulted the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In an interview with Newsday last Saturday, acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob said Special Branch officers reviewed the statements and found they did not warrant any further action.

Jacob added that officers also consulted with the DPP's office and were advised not to pursue any further action.

During a 75-minute broadcast from his mosque on Mucurapo Road on September 10, Abu Bakr supposedly made threats against the Government.

In 1990 Abu Bakr led a failed coup attempt and has been on the police watchlist ever since.

He said during the sermon: “I warn you today. I warn you three times. You have no warning after this. I am warning the Government of TT, I am warning the police, the army, Coast Guard. I am warning everybody who involved in repression, oppression of the African people, this is the last-day warning. If you do not change, if you do not adjust the society, it coming on you."

That part of his speech was copied and shared on social media, creating some concern.

The police responded that the relevant authorities were readying themselves for any eventualities while they reviewed the sermon for any viable threats.

Abu Bakr went on to say: “God is going to destroy you. You have no weapons to defend yourself. It proven already, because right now we have covid and you can’t do nothing."