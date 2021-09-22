PM wants 70% of population vaccinated by year-end

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Prime Minister wants 70 per cent of eligible people in this country to be vaccinated by year-end, he told the virtual Global Covid19 Summit hosted on Wednesday by US President Joe Biden.

Earlier Biden promised US$300 million to tackle vaccine hesitancy and US$350 million for the Gavi/Covax facility, and committed to more manufacturing and donation of vaccines.

Dr Rowley thanked Biden for hosting the event, saying Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom had long lobbied for a global summit on inequity of vaccine access.

He said the virus has disrupted every facet of global life and it was "likely to be with us for some time.

"These facts serve to underscore the importance of working together with like-minded governments and organisations as we advance efforts to vaccinate our populations, save lives and rebuild more resilient economies and societies. I join with you all today in committing TT to this global vaccination effort."

Rowley said TT was very fortunate to get a million doses of vaccines as donations and purchases from the US, Canada, India, China, South Africa, the African Union, and Caricom countries, while just months ago it "couldn't even join the queue."

"I'd like to publicly thank the Biden administration for the over 300,000 Pfizer vaccine doses TT has received so far."

He said this support plus the expansion of supplies globally has meant TT now has 400,000 fully vaccinated individuals.

But, he added, "Our Government remains committed to reaching its target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the eligible population by the end of 2021, and continues to support measures aimed at saving both lives and livelihoods as we seek to end this scourge in our country.

"I take this opportunity to renew best wishes to the Government of the USA for its welcome, resolute leadership in co-ordinating this gathering of governments and organisations at a critical juncture in the global fight against covid19. May success attend our every effort."

Along with a video of this address, the OPM's Facebook page carried bullet points on other leaders' speeches.

UN secretary-general António Guterres called for a global vaccination plan, saying, "The larger the pool of unvaccinated, the more the virus will circulate and continue to mutate resulting in continued and greater disruption of lives and livelihoods.”

WHO director-general Dr Tedros said the WHO’s target was for 40 per cent of the world's population to be vaccinated by year-end and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the commission wanted to improve vaccine supply and be able share 500 million doses in 2022.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said vaccines were the path out of the pandemic, adding, “The pandemic is not over anywhere unless it is over everywhere.”

King Abdullah of Jordan urged “sustained investment in infrastructure for the future,” as the world will have to respond to pandemics again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India said, "Covid19 is an unprecedented experience and it is not yet over.”

Biden promised a follow-up meeting in the first half of 2022.